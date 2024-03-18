Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 209.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65,596 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 12.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 33.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare Trading Down 2.8 %

NET stock opened at $91.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $4,937,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $4,937,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $244,290.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 154,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,591,439.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,060,764 shares of company stock worth $99,308,659 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.