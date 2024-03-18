Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $44,000 Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 510.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.3 %

MGM stock opened at $42.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

