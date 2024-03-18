Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,532,000 after purchasing an additional 48,370 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,888,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,693,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,352,000 after purchasing an additional 512,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,602,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $116.09 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.45.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.22%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

