Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 168 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 85.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $32,612,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth $55,182,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU stock opened at $63.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.66. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Cannonball Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at $279,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,587 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

