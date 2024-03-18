SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Insider Joseph Ennen Sells 150,000 Shares

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,743,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,012,019.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.75.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 22.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
STKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
