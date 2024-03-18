SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Insider Joseph Ennen Sells 150,000 Shares

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,743,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,012,019.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SunOpta Price Performance

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.75.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 22.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 1,291.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,718 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,743,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 65.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,904,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SunOpta by 795.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,650,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SunOpta by 5,847.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,365,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,298 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Featured Stories

