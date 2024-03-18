Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,542 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sylvamo worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter worth $69,597,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,823,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,167,000 after acquiring an additional 690,117 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after acquiring an additional 396,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,292,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,551,000 after acquiring an additional 259,940 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Price Performance

SLVM stock opened at $56.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11. Sylvamo Co. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $64.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.72 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLVM. TheStreet raised shares of Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sylvamo news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at $580,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $769,504.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,094,892.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,726 shares of company stock worth $919,394 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sylvamo Profile

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Articles

