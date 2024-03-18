Symmetry Partners LLC Has $163,000 Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,603 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,749,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 208,347 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 24,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 0.3 %

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.