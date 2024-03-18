TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 158.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in TC Energy by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $40.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.56. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $42.76.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

