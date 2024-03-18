TD Securities Trims Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Target Price to C$8.00

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NXR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Laurentian set a C$10.00 price target on Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.07.

Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at C$7.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$6.08 and a 1-year high of C$9.97. The company has a market cap of C$522.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 36.57%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

