TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives $146.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.67.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL opened at $139.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.95 and its 200 day moving average is $132.74. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.84.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,503,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,873,731,000 after buying an additional 376,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,070,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,414,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $757,938,000 after purchasing an additional 92,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

