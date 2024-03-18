Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 16,695 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 91.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 67.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.7 %

SEIC opened at $68.63 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,970 shares of company stock worth $2,332,665. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

