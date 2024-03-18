Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at about $492,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 192,540.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,954,000 after acquiring an additional 28,712 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.50.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $214.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $324.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.70.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.61%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

See Also

