Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 135.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,499 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DV. Barclays decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of DV stock opened at $33.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.71, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.01. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $411,364.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,942,845.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,877 shares of company stock valued at $812,583. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

