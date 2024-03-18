Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 19,318 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 90.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMC. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $53.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.29. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.06.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 9.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 72,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Commercial Metals

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.