Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.95 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,885 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $13.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $20.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

