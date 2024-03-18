Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6,461.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $221,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 628.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,184,000 after acquiring an additional 270,169 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,599 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 1.6 %

GWRE stock opened at $112.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $122.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

