Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 1,603 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.09% of Century Communities worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 33.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 394,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after acquiring an additional 97,953 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 14.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 275.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 73,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 54,093 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 6.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Century Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:CCS opened at $88.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.82 and a 12-month high of $95.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.91 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.92%.

Century Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.