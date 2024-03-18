Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 21,841 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,841 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in VeriSign by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in VeriSign by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,512 shares of company stock worth $5,249,422. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $190.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.65 and a 200 day moving average of $203.37. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.44 and a 1 year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 54.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

