Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 6,868 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $112.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $122.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.71 and a beta of 1.15.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,470.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,795 shares in the company, valued at $25,926,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,599 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

