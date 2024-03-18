Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG) Increases Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Team Internet Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Team Internet Group Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of LON TIG opened at GBX 129.66 ($1.66) on Monday. Team Internet Group has a one year low of GBX 112.34 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 141.80 ($1.82). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 132.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £337.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12,984.00 and a beta of 0.40.
About Team Internet Group
