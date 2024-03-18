Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG) Increases Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Team Internet Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Team Internet Group Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of LON TIG opened at GBX 129.66 ($1.66) on Monday. Team Internet Group has a one year low of GBX 112.34 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 141.80 ($1.82). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 132.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £337.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12,984.00 and a beta of 0.40.

About Team Internet Group

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

