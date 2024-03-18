Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.47.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TME shares. CLSA started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE TME opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 225,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 846,710 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

