The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Up 8.1% in February

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 961,300 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the February 14th total of 889,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 141.4 days.
a2 Milk Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ACOPF opened at $3.77 on Monday. a2 Milk has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88.
a2 Milk Company Profile
