The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Up 8.1% in February

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 961,300 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the February 14th total of 889,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 141.4 days.

a2 Milk Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACOPF opened at $3.77 on Monday. a2 Milk has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88.

a2 Milk Company Profile

Further Reading

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company also engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and commodity products. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands.

