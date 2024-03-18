The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Position Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,246,758 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 122,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $101,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BNS opened at $49.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.7843 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.77%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.