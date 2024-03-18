The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Insider Sells $664,416.50 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $664,416.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,318.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GAP stock opened at $23.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.24.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. GAP’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GAP by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

