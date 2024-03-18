The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 289,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 588,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $203,815,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.75.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

HD stock opened at $373.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $363.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $385.10. The company has a market capitalization of $371.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

