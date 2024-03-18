The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lifted by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $373.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $385.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.52. The stock has a market cap of $371.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

