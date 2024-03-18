The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,478,000 after purchasing an additional 247,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,897,000 after purchasing an additional 832,653 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,377,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,263,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,571 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,814,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,686,000 after purchasing an additional 312,617 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $34.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

