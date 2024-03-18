The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $161.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $379.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.57 and a 200-day moving average of $151.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $162.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

