The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,665,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,833,000 after buying an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PG opened at $161.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $162.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

