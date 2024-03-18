The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,147,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 254,352 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.20% of Progressive worth $182,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PGR opened at $204.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $205.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.53. The company has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.17.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

