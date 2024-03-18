The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,723 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Walt Disney by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Walt Disney by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $111.95 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.23.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

