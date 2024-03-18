The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $12.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at $722,234.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Western Union by 8.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Western Union by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 6.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $13.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49. Western Union has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.95%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

