Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 265,430 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $139,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $584.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $559.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.