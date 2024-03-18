Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,033 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 64,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,127,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,239,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $141.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.32 and a 200-day moving average of $137.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.