Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. MCIA Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $274.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.33 and a 200 day moving average of $237.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $276.92.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

