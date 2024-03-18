Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Barclays started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.36.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $513.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.11. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $516.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $119.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

