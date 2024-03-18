Thrive Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.2 %

PYPL opened at $62.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

