Thrive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 43.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $194.92 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $247.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.99.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

