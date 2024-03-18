Thrive Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

