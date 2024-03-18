Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 41.82 Per Share

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 41.82 ($0.54) per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Thungela Resources’s previous dividend of $41.22. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Thungela Resources Trading Up 4.7 %

LON TGA opened at GBX 464.30 ($5.95) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 498.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 615.99. The stock has a market cap of £635.63 million, a P/E ratio of 131.63 and a beta of -0.79. Thungela Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 414.40 ($5.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 970.80 ($12.44).

About Thungela Resources

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

