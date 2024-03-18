Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 41.82 Per Share

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 41.82 ($0.54) per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Thungela Resources’s previous dividend of $41.22. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Thungela Resources Trading Up 4.7 %
LON TGA opened at GBX 464.30 ($5.95) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 498.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 615.99. The stock has a market cap of £635.63 million, a P/E ratio of 131.63 and a beta of -0.79. Thungela Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 414.40 ($5.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 970.80 ($12.44).
About Thungela Resources
