Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Sells C$384,000.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.00, for a total value of C$384,000.00.

Jennifer Cochrane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

On Wednesday, February 21st, Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.00, for a total value of C$375,000.00.

Toromont Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE:TIH opened at C$128.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$100.81 and a 52-week high of C$128.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$120.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$114.79.

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 11.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 6.2183206 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares set a C$137.00 target price on Toromont Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$135.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TIH

Toromont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.