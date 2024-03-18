Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several brokerages have commented on TRMK. StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 208.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

TRMK opened at $25.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.81. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

