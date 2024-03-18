U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Price Performance
GROW stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 6.24%.
U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROW. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 69,281 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares during the period. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
Further Reading
