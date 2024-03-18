U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Receives $119.67 Average PT from Analysts

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.67.

USPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $193,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $193,104.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,535 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,897,000 after buying an additional 571,710 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after buying an additional 490,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,494,000 after buying an additional 188,188 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 60.5% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 461,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,020,000 after buying an additional 173,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $12,139,000.

NYSE USPH opened at $106.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.12. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $78.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 130.37%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

