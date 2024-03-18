UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $18.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UBS Group Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in UBS Group by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.10. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

