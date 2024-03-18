Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 60,001 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.15% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $33,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,163,000 after buying an additional 27,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,067,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,742,000 after purchasing an additional 193,671 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after purchasing an additional 492,842 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,978,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $123,335,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RARE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.18.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 3,756 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $201,922.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $224,340.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $201,922.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,721 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $47.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.66. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $54.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

