UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNF

UniFirst Stock Up 1.3 %

UNF opened at $170.05 on Friday. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $150.50 and a twelve month high of $194.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.42.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.64 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

Insider Activity

In other UniFirst news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $399,966.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $707,039.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in UniFirst by 187.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in UniFirst by 28.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.