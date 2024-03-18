United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $38.85 on Monday. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.02.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

X has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

