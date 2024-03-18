Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) CFO Sells $510,600.00 in Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $52.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $52.17.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

