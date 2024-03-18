Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $265.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Vail Resorts by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $218.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $204.88 and a 52-week high of $258.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $2.22 dividend. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 137.56%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

